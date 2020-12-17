Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drugmakers should cut COVID-19 vaccine prices for Africa - Africa CDC

Pharmaceutical companies should sell COVID-19 vaccines to African countries at discounted rates and allow them to be produced locally to potentially cut costs, the head of the continent's disease control body said on Thursday. Africa is aiming to vaccinate up to 60% of its 1.3 billion people in the next two years, but may need several years of inoculations, John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:18 IST
Drugmakers should cut COVID-19 vaccine prices for Africa - Africa CDC

Pharmaceutical companies should sell COVID-19 vaccines to African countries at discounted rates and allow them to be produced locally to potentially cut costs, the head of the continent's disease control body said on Thursday.

Africa is aiming to vaccinate up to 60% of its 1.3 billion people in the next two years, but may need several years of inoculations, John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told reporters. How frequently people will need vaccinations against COVID-19 remains uncertain, he said.

"Because of this, local manufacturing becomes imperative so that we can meet our goals," he said. Many African states are relying on COVAX, a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), which is working to lower prices for poor and middle income countries.

But the Africa CDC expects to receive only 20% of its vaccine needs through COVAX, and also needs money to distribute the vaccine. "The COVAX facility does not take care of delivery, it takes care of the buying of the vaccines. But the greatest challenge for any vaccination programme is how do you deliver it to the needy in a timely fashion," Nkengasong said,

He added the continent was working with Afreximbank and the World Bank to see how to raise funds to buy and deliver vaccines. In November, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the chairperson of the African Union, said $12 billion was needed for the vaccination programme.

On Thursday, GAVI, a vaccines alliance that co-leads COVAX with the WHO, said COVAX was on track with its goal to secure 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of 2021. "COVAX has met its initial fundraising target and is making excellent progress in negotiating deals with manufacturers," said Thabani Maphosa, a managing director at GAVI.

The Africa CDC said on Thursday a survey it conducted with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine showed nearly 80% of Africans would take a COVID-19 vaccine.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air pollution in eastern Europe adds to pandemic health woes

With the arrival of cold and foggy winter weather amid the pandemic, eastern Europe is facing an extra respiratory health hazard air pollution. Countries such as Bosnia and Serbia in the Balkans, and even European Union nations Poland and ...

Switzerland charges Credit Suisse in Bulgarian money laundering probe

Swiss prosecutors charged Credit Suisse on Thursday over alleged failings related to a Bulgarian crime ring involving top-level wrestlers accused of laundering cocaine trafficking proceeds more than a decade ago. Switzerlands attorney gener...

620 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 84,689 on Thursday with 620 more persons testing positive for the coronavirus while nine more infected patients died in the state, according to a state health department bulletinDehradun district reported...

Praj, ICT join hands for developing innovative solutions for process industry

Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries Prajon Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology ICT to jointly promote higher education and research in the areas of process development and de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020