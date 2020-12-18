Left Menu
FDA expert panel endorses Moderna coronavirus vaccine

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 03:32 IST
A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday endorsed emergency use of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine, virtually assuring a second option for protecting against COVID-19 for a pandemic ravaged nation. The committee voted 20-0 with one abstention that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks in people aged 18 and older, one week after the same panel backed a similar vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE, leading to an FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) a day later.

