Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil daily COVID-19 deaths break 1,000 as Supreme Court opens door to mandatory vaccines

Brazil recorded over a 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in over three months on Thursday, as its Supreme Court ruled that vaccinations could be required in the South American country.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 05:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 05:44 IST
Brazil daily COVID-19 deaths break 1,000 as Supreme Court opens door to mandatory vaccines

Brazil recorded over a 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in over three months on Thursday, as its Supreme Court ruled that vaccinations could be required in the South American country. Brazil, which has the second deadliest outbreak in the world behind the United States, reported 1,092 coronavirus deaths and 69,826 new confirmed cases, as a second wave that has been gaining steam since mid-November grows increasingly severe.

It was the highest death toll since Sept. 15, when the country reported 1,115 deaths. The pandemic has now claimed 184,827 Brazilian lives, and over 7 million infections. Appetite for a widespread lockdown appears limited in Brazil, which has pockets of severe poverty. But a Brazilian Supreme Court justice issued an order requiring bars and restaurants in Sao Paulo, the nation's most populous state, to stop serving alcohol after 8 p.m.

The court also ruled that Brazilians could be "required, but not forced" by civil authorities to be vaccinated. The specific enforcement mechanisms allowed by the order were not immediately clear, but Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski wrote in the majority ruling that individuals refusing to take vaccines could face sanctions, such as the inability to partake in certain activities or to frequent certain locations. Brazil's right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro, who has frequently played down the pandemic's severity, has repeatedly said in the past that he will not take any vaccine and that ordinary Brazilians would not be required to do so either, a position that puts him at odds with the court.

Earlier in the day, in a setback to Brazil's attempts to fight the pandemic, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said Pfizer Inc was having difficulty acquiring approval for its vaccine in Brazil. He said a Pfizer executive told him the approval process was proving more onerous than expected in Brazil.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Microsoft President's blog on need for strong and global cybersecurity response

Microsoft Corp President Brad Smith LATEST CYBER-ASSAULT IS EFFECTIVELY AN ATTACK ON THE UNITED STATES AND ITS GOVERNMENT AND OTHER CRITICAL INSTITUTIONS ATTACK REPRESENTS A BROAD ESPIONAGE-BASED ASSAULT ON CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION OF U.S....

Fiji cyclone kills at least 2, destroys dozens of homes

A powerful cyclone hit Fiji overnight, killing at least two people and destroying dozens of homes in the Pacific island nation, authorities said on Friday. While Cyclone Yasa proved terrifying for those in its path, there was a sense of rel...

It suggests we shouldn't have worked to make Search better: Google on latest lawsuit

A bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general on Thursday sued Google accusing the search giant of illegally maintaining monopoly power over general search engines and related advertising markets, hurting competition and consumers.Respondi...

With climate change focus, Biden filling environmental, interior posts

President-elect Joe Biden tapped North Carolinas top environmental regulator, Michael Regan, as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief and Democratic congresswoman Deb Haaland as interior secretary as he builds his team to combat climat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020