Bank of France's Vileroy says not seeing rise in over-indebteness

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the governor of the Bank of France, told Radio Classique radio on Friday that despite the COVID-19 crisis, the central bank had not seen an increase in cases of over-indebteness in France so far this year.

"We are not seeing todate an increase in over-indebteness cases - on the contrary, for the first 11 months of 2020 there were 97,000 cases against 132,000 during the same period last year," he said.