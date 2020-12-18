Health News Roundup: Babies born with COVID-19 antibodies; border closures in Australia and more

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.

Two-thirds of England to be under toughest COVID-19 measures

Large areas of England will be added to the 'very high alert' COVID-19 category this weekend, placing residents under the most stringent set of restrictions to tackle a rising number of infections. Britain, like other countries, is struggling to tame the second wave of novel coronavirus cases and deaths, and the government is having to defend a plan to relax contact restrictions for five days over Christmas.

Pfizer says not facing production issues with COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it was not facing any production issues with its COVID-19 vaccine, a day after U.S. officials pointed to challenges with the company's manufacturing. The company said it was confident in its ability to deliver up to 50 million doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year.

Macron tests positive for COVID-19, European leaders rush for tests

President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days. Macron, 42, was running France remotely after going into quarantine in the Elysee Palace, the presidency said.

Australian states impose border curbs as Sydney COVID-19 cluster grows

Australian states and territories on Friday begun imposing border restrictions after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, with fears the number of infections will rise. Australia had been cautiously opening its internal borders and easing social distancing curbs in recent weeks, due to low or no local cases in most of the eight states and territories.

Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds

All five babies born to women with COVID-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer. The findings from a study of 16 women released on Friday also found that most were mildly infected, while more severe reactions occurred in older women with a high body mass index - a trend that is mirrored in the general population.

China to vaccinate 50 mln people for Lunar New Year - SCMP

China is planning to vaccinate 50 million people in the high-priority group against the coronavirus before the start of the peak Lunar New Year travel season early next year, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday. Beijing is planning to distribute 100 million doses of the vaccines made by Chinese firms Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the report said.

Russia signs more deals with India to make 300 mln Sputnik V vaccines

India will produce about 300 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines next year, a Russian official was quoted as saying, nearly three times the previously known number as deals have been signed with more manufacturers. Russia is already testing the first samples of Sputnik V that were produced in India, its embassy in New Delhi said on Twitter on Friday.