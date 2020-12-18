Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Babies born with COVID-19 antibodies; border closures in Australia and more

In the health sector today, China is planning to vaccinate 50 million people before the start of the peak Lunar New Year travel season early next year while a study in Singapore has found out that babies born to women with COVID-19 infection have had antibodies against the virus. Watch the video below for top health stories of December 18 from all across the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:29 IST

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.

Two-thirds of England to be under toughest COVID-19 measures

Large areas of England will be added to the 'very high alert' COVID-19 category this weekend, placing residents under the most stringent set of restrictions to tackle a rising number of infections. Britain, like other countries, is struggling to tame the second wave of novel coronavirus cases and deaths, and the government is having to defend a plan to relax contact restrictions for five days over Christmas.

Pfizer says not facing production issues with COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it was not facing any production issues with its COVID-19 vaccine, a day after U.S. officials pointed to challenges with the company's manufacturing. The company said it was confident in its ability to deliver up to 50 million doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year.

Macron tests positive for COVID-19, European leaders rush for tests

President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days. Macron, 42, was running France remotely after going into quarantine in the Elysee Palace, the presidency said.

Australian states impose border curbs as Sydney COVID-19 cluster grows

Australian states and territories on Friday begun imposing border restrictions after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, with fears the number of infections will rise. Australia had been cautiously opening its internal borders and easing social distancing curbs in recent weeks, due to low or no local cases in most of the eight states and territories.

Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds

All five babies born to women with COVID-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer. The findings from a study of 16 women released on Friday also found that most were mildly infected, while more severe reactions occurred in older women with a high body mass index - a trend that is mirrored in the general population.

China to vaccinate 50 mln people for Lunar New Year - SCMP

China is planning to vaccinate 50 million people in the high-priority group against the coronavirus before the start of the peak Lunar New Year travel season early next year, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday. Beijing is planning to distribute 100 million doses of the vaccines made by Chinese firms Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the report said.

Russia signs more deals with India to make 300 mln Sputnik V vaccines

India will produce about 300 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines next year, a Russian official was quoted as saying, nearly three times the previously known number as deals have been signed with more manufacturers. Russia is already testing the first samples of Sputnik V that were produced in India, its embassy in New Delhi said on Twitter on Friday.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to blacklist dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, sources say

The United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the countrys top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist on Friday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been re...

EU's Barnier says "extremely difficult" to agree fishing rights in UK trade talks

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that just a few hours remained for negotiations to reach a new trade deal with Britain, with disagreements over fishing rights clouding the prospects of a deal. Speaking to the ...

Protest not for farmers, it's meant to oppose Centre: Rupala

Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday alleged that the only purpose of the protest going on at Delhi borders against three farm laws is to oppose the central government and it is not meant for the welfare of farmers. He also urged the ...

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years; we have implemented it in interest of farmers: PM Modi.

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years we have implemented it in interest of farmers PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020