French scientist sees no return to post-COVID-19 normal before autumn 2021

French scientist sees no return to post-COVID-19 normal before autumn 2021Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:25 IST
The French population will probably not return to a "normal" post COVID-19 life before autumn 2021, a senior government scientific adviser said on Friday.
"We have a virus which continues to circulate strongly while we are just coming out of a second lockdown," immunologist Jean-François Delfraissy also told BFM television.
