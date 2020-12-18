FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Left Menu
* Brazil recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in over three months as its Supreme Court ruled that vaccinations could be required in the South American country. ASIA-PACIFIC * Christmas travel plans for thousands of Australians were thrown into chaos when states and territories imposed border restrictions after 28 cases were detected in Sydney. * India recorded 22,890 new infections, the world's second-highest number behind the United States, taking its overall tally to 20,000 short of the 10-million mark.

A new national lockdown in England cannot be ruled out after Christmas, schools minister Nick Gibb said, although he emphasised the regional "tiered" system of COVID restrictions was effective.

EUROPE * Spain's Supreme Court ordered an investigation into the deaths of elderly people in nursing homes and the lack of protective gear for health workers.

* France is unlikely to return to normal post-coronavirus life before autumn next year as it could take longer than initially envisioned to role out vaccines, a senior government scientific adviser said. * French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive on Thursday, prompting a track and trace effort across Europe following meetings he had with EU heads of government.

* The first vaccine doses may arrive in Ukraine in February, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said, adding the government was in talks with several suppliers. * Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset will ask cabinet colleagues on Friday to close restaurants for a month, two newspapers reported.

AMERICAS * An unrelenting coronavirus surge pushed besieged hospitals further to the brink as the United States pressed on with its immunization rollout on Thursday.

* A new potential roadblock to a $900 billion coronavirus economic relief bill emerged in the U.S. Congress on Thursday as some Senate Republicans insisted on language ensuring that expiring Federal Reserve lending programs cannot be revived. * Brazil recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in over three months as its Supreme Court ruled that vaccinations could be required in the South American country.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Christmas travel plans for thousands of Australians were thrown into chaos when states and territories imposed border restrictions after 28 cases were detected in Sydney.

* India recorded 22,890 new infections, the world's second-highest number behind the United States, taking its overall tally to 20,000 short of the 10-million mark. * South Korea reported its second-highest ever daily tally of cases, as the government warned businesses it was unacceptable for them to try to dodge shutdown orders by tricking the system.

* China is planning to vaccinate 50 million people in the high-priority group before the start of the peak Lunar New Year travel season early next year. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A second wave of infections is hitting West and Central Africa, and experts say it could be worse than the first. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will "rapidly" work towards granting emergency approval of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said. * Pfizer Inc said it had applied for approval in Japan for its COVID-19 vaccine, which is already being administered in Britain and the United States.

* Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it had enrolled about 45,000 participants for the first late-stage trial of its single-dose vaccine candidate and that it expects interim data by late-January. * Pregnant women with COVID-19 do not get more sick than the wider population, according to a Singapore study, which also found that babies born to infected mothers have antibodies against the virus.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European shares were mixed early on Friday, capping the last full trading week of the year with investors still on edge over a possible Brexit trade deal and U.S. stimulus package.

* Denmark lowered its economic growth forecast for next year as new lockdown measures weigh on its economy. * The Bank of Japan unveiled a plan to probe more effective ways to achieve its 2% inflation target, following its U.S. and European counterparts as a new spike in inflections threatened to derail a fragile recovery.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

