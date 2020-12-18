Left Menu
Spain to begin vaccinating against coronavirus on Dec. 27

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain's vaccination campaign against the coronavirus will begin on Dec. 27, a day after the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are due to arrive in the country, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.

Spain will receive a "significant" number of vaccines in the first delivery, Illa said, without being able to specify the exact quantity.

