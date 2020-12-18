Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron says he's doing fine after catching COVID-19, working at slower pace

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace while he convalesced. Macron said he would stay focused on France's response to the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, as negotiations governing 1 trillion euros in trade between Britain and the European Union run down to the wire.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:08 IST
Macron says he's doing fine after catching COVID-19, working at slower pace
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace while he convalesced.

Macron said he would stay focused on France's response to the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, as negotiations governing 1 trillion euros in trade between Britain and the European Union run down to the wire. "I am working at a slightly slower pace because of the virus, but I shall continue to focus on high-priority issues, such as our handling of the epidemic, or, for example, the Brexit dossier," Macron said in a live video on Twitter.

"I wanted to reassure you - I am doing fine. I have the same symptoms as yesterday, notably fatigue, headaches, a dry cough, like hundreds of thousands of you who have had to live with the virus or who live with it today." The president, who was moved on Thursday night to a presidential retreat near the Palace of Versailles, said he did not expect his illness to take a more serious turn.

He said he would give regular updates on his health and acknowledged that he may have contracted the illness through "a moment of negligence". Macron had numerous meetings with fellow European Union heads of government in recent days. Statistics suggest Macron is unlikely to suffer the worst symptoms of the respiratory disease as he relatively young at 42, a non-smoker who is not overweight and has access to the best medical care.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World court to intervene in Guyana-Venezuela border dispute

The United Nations highest court ruled Friday that it will intervene to settle a decades-old border dispute between South American neighbors Guyana and Venezuela. The decision by the International Court of Justice means it will now move to ...

White House backs effort to restrict support for Fed emergency lending -Kudlow

The Trump administration strongly supports an effort by a Republican senator to insert a provision in a coronavirus relief bill that would restrict the use of U.S. Treasury funds to backstop emergency lending by the Federal Reserve, a top W...

Mexico records lowest number of murders in nearly three years

Mexico recorded the lowest number of murders in the month of November in nearly three years, Mexican officials announced on Friday, but 2020 could still narrowly surpass last years unprecedented number of murders nationwide. Acting Security...

Pace of reforms to continue, says DEA Secretary

Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday assured investors that the pace of reforms would continue in the coming months, including in the upcoming Budget. Talking about the state of the economy, he said the central bank has indicate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020