COVID-19 positive Anil Vij gets restful sleep, appetite also improves

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, had restful sleep last night, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh/Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:36 IST
Haryana health and home minister Anil Vij (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, had restful sleep last night, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Friday. The bulletin stated that Vij's appetite has also improved.

"Anil Vij is admitted in the ICU under continuous monitoring and care including physiotherapy. The team of doctors including Dr. Virender Yadav, Dr. Deepak Govil and Dr. Sushila Kataria examined him this morning and were satisfied with his progress. His blood pressure, liver and kidney functions are normal," Dr. A.K. Dubey, Medical Superintendent, Medanta hospital said in a statement. Dr. A.K. Dubey informed that the Minister's oxygen requirement and respiratory rate have reduced whereas his blood investigation results have improved. According to the doctors, his clinical condition is stable.

Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5 after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' was recently referred to Medanta Hospital Gurugram. Vij was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state. (ANI)

