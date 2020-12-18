COVID-19: Delhi records 1,418 fresh cases, positivity rate 1.6 pc

Delhi recorded 1,418 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with over 88,000 tests being conducted, while the positivity rate stood at 1.6 per cent, authorities said. The national capital's death toll mounted to 10,219 with 37 new fatalities, they said.

This is the fourth consecutive day when the positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent. It was 1.51 per cent on Thursday, 1.96 per cent on Wednesday and 1.9 per cent on Tuesday. The 1,418 fresh cases came out of 88,400 tests conducted the previous day, including 48,180 RT-PCR tests and 40,220 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The positivity rate from December 3 to 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent, respectively. However, on December 8 it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10.

It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11, fell again to 2.64 per cent on December 12, and rose marginally to 2.74 on December 13 before falling again to 2.15 per cent on December 14. The number of active cases in Delhi dropped to 11,419 on Friday from 12,198 the previous day.

According to the bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 6,14,775. The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 6,276 on Friday from 6,376 the previous day.

According to the bulletin, out of the total 18,817 beds in COVID hospitals, 15,578 are vacant. The bulletin stated 211 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned as part of the Vande Bharat Mission and via bubble flights.

So far, more than 76 lakh tests per million population have been conducted, with over 4 lakh being carried out on Thursday. The bulletin said 5,93,137 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 6,605 on Friday from 7,168 the previous day. Meanwhile, the Delhi health department said most of the pulse oximeters being procured are ''finger tip pulse oximeters''. Some tabletop pulse oximeters have also been procured for use for infants in hospital settings.

Finger tip pulse oximeters have been procured at a price of Rs 355 to Rs 1,383 (inclusive of all taxes). The table top pulse oximeters which have been procured at a price of Rs 66,320 have an MRP of Rs 90,000, it said in a statement..