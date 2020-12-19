South Africa's coronavirus cases cross 900,000 -health ministry

South Africa's coronavirus cases cross 900,000 -health ministryReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-12-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 00:19 IST
South Africa's total reported coronavirus cases surpassed 900,000 on Friday, just a fortnight after it reported crossing 800,000, signaling a rapid rise in infections in the country battling a second wave.
The country, which is the worst hit in the continent, reported its first case in March and saw peak infections in July when daily cases almost touched 14,000.