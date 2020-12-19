Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google rolls out free, weekly at-home COVID-19 testing for all U.S. employees

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 05:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 05:46 IST
Google rolls out free, weekly at-home COVID-19 testing for all U.S. employees

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday is offering free and weekly at-home COVID-19 testing for all its U.S. employees and plans to expand the benefit globally during the next year. A Google spokesman said the company had rolled out the benefit this week for all 90,000 U.S. employees, with the initiative guaranteeing them a weekly, at-home nasal swab and a lab analysis.

The company is recommending every staffer be tested weekly, although it is not mandatory, the spokesman said. The news was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Moderna Incs coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost. T...

Amazon's first fulfillment center in South Dakota to open in 2022

Amazon on Friday announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in the US state of South Dakota. The new 640,000 square-foot site will be in Sioux Falls and is anticipated to launch in 2022.The South Dakota facility will create 1,000 ...

Google rolls out free, weekly at-home COVID-19 testing for all U.S. employees

Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday it is offering free and weekly at-home COVID-19 testing for all its U.S. employees and plans to expand the benefit globally during the next year.A Google spokesman said the company had rolled out the bene...

US says it is shuttering last 2 consulates in Russia

The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shutter the last two remaining US consulates in Russia. The State Department told lawmakers last week that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020