Hong Kong manhunt underway for escaped COVID-19 patient

Hong Kong authorities are searching for a COVID-19 positive patient who escaped one of the city's largest hospitals while undergoing treatment, according to health officials. Hong Kong has recorded 7970 COVID-19 cases, according to a government website. Two patients, aged 84 and 85, died in the past two days, a hospital authority statement issued on Friday said.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-12-2020 07:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 07:44 IST
Hong Kong authorities are searching for a COVID-19 positive patient who escaped one of the city's largest hospitals while undergoing treatment, according to health officials. The 63-year old man, identified as patient 7379, was admitted to the isolation ward of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on December 14 after it was confirmed he had COVID-19.

However, the man escaped the hospital ward via a stairwell on Friday and could not be recaptured. A statement from the hospital said the patient escaped wearing a jacket over hospital clothes. "Staff spotted that the man was making his way to run away for the ward … staff chased him but the efforts were in vain,” said a hospital spokesman.

It is the first known case of an escape from hospital of a COVID-19 patient.

