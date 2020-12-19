Left Menu
COVID-19: 627 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.99 per cent, while it was 95.5 per cent in the country..

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 10:55 IST
COVID-19: 627 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Telangana registered 627 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.80 lakh while four related fatalities pushed the toll to 1,510. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 123, followed by Rangareddy 52 and Medchal Malkajgiri 48, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on December 18.

As many as6,942 patients are under treatment and46,694 samples were tested on Friday. Cumulatively, over 64 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was nearly 1.72 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.99 per cent, while it was 95.5 per cent in the country.

