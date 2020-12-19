Left Menu
Panama orders men and women to shop on different days to curb coronavirus

On Christmas and New Year's Day there will be total quarantine for both genders. On Thursday, Panamanian health authorities reported 3,348 new cases and 42 deaths, a daily record for both new infections and deaths.

Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:12 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Panama will next week reimpose nationwide curbs on movement by requiring men and women to carry out festive shopping on different days, the health minister said on Friday, imposing drastic measures following a surge in coronavirus cases. The restrictions are similar to what the Central American nation imposed in the worst-hit parts of the country in June.

"As of Monday 21, with the aim of reducing mobility, purchases will be made by gender," Luis Sucre, the Minister of Health, said in a televised message. On Christmas and New Year's Day, there will be total quarantine for both genders.

On Thursday, Panamanian health authorities reported 3,348 new cases and 42 deaths, a daily record for both new infections and deaths.

