Delhi records 1,139 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since Aug 24; positivity rate 1.3 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 20:39 IST
The national recorded 1,139 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest in nearly four months, as the positivity rate slipped further to 1.3 per cent, authorities said. The death toll mounted to 10,251 with 32 new fatalities, they said.

This is the fifth consecutive day when the positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent. It stood at 1.6 per cent and 1.51 per cent on Friday and Thursday respectively. These new cases came out 87,330 tests conducted the previous day, including 47,460 RT-PCR tests and 39,870 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 24, Delhi had recorded 1,061 new cases. On December 15 and 16, the positivity rate were 1.9 per cent and 1.96 per cent respectively.

The positivity rate from December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively. However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11 and fell again to 2.64 per cent on December 12. It rose marginally again to 2.74 on December 13, and fell again to 2.15 per cent on December 14.

The tally of active cases on Saturday dropped to 10,358 from 11,419 the previous day. The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,15,914.

