S.Korea reports a record high 1,097 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 1,097 new coronavirus cases, a new daily record for the country, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday.

This brings the total infections to 49,665, with 674 deaths. The daily number was above 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day, as some medical experts say the government needs to introduce tighter social distancing rules.

The last record was set on Wednesdsay when the country reported new 1,076 new cases.