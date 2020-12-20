Left Menu
Gujarat: 1,010 new coronavirus cases, 1,190 recover; 7 die

Ahmedabad accounted for 215 new cases in the day, Surat 166, Vadodara 144, and Rajkot 113, the department said.Gandhinagar reported42 new cases, while Mehsana, Panchmahal and Jamnagar each added 28 infections.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-12-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:50 IST
Gujarat reported 1,010 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the infection tally in the state to 2,35,299, the health department said. With the death of seven patients, including five in Ahmedabad and one fatality each in Surat and Vadodara, the overall toll rose to 4,234, it said.

A total of 1,190 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,19,125, the department said in a release. The state's recovery rate is now 93.13 per cent, it said.

There are 11,940 active cases in the state at present. Ahmedabad accounted for 215 new cases in the day, Surat 166, Vadodara 144, and Rajkot 113, the department said.

Gandhinagar reported42 new cases, while Mehsana, Panchmahal and Jamnagar each added 28 infections. Kheda added 26 infections, Bharuch 25, and Bhavnagar 22. Kutch and Junagadh added 17 cases each, Banaskantha and Dahod 16 each, Anand 14, Patan 12, while Sabarkantha and Surendranagar each added 11 cases etc. No new case was reported from the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The total number of cases in the UT stood at3,335.

With one patient getting discharged, the count of recoveries rose to 3,325. The UT is now left with eight active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,35,299, new cases 1,010, deaths 4,234, active cases 11,940 and people tested so far 90,53,781..

