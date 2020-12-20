Left Menu
Active COVID-19 cases in TN continue to slide

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued to dip on Sunday, with the number being 9,593, as the state recorded 1,114 new patients and 15 fatalities. All the 15 people who succumbed to the deadly virus suffered from various comorbid conditions, it added.There were a total of 235 testing facilities in Tamil Nadu, 168 of them being in the private sector, the bulletin said..

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued to dip on Sunday, with the number being 9,593, as the state recorded 1,114 new patients and 15 fatalities. According to a government bulletin, active cases on Saturday stood at 9,692.

With the addition of 1,114 fresh cases today, the overall tally of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu touched 8.06 lakh. On Sunday, 1,198 people were discharged after being cured of the virus, pushing the total recoveries to 7,85,315, the bulletin said.

With 15 more deaths, the total fatalities climbed to 11,983. Chennai continued to remain on top of the virus chart, showing 325 new infections on Sunday, followed by Coimbatore at 112 and Chengalpattu with 81 new infections.

Perambalur once again reported zero new cases while eight districts had single-digit fresh infections. All the 15 people who succumbed to the deadly virus suffered from various comorbid conditions, it added.

There were a total of 235 testing facilities in Tamil Nadu, 168 of them being in the private sector, the bulletin said..

