China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases vs 23 a day earlier

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-12-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 05:45 IST
Mainland China recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 20, the same number of cases from the previous day, said the country's health authority on Monday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 21 of the new cases were imported. The two local transmissions were in the northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Heilongjiang.

Additionally, 15 asymptomatic cases were reported on Dec. 20, down from 10 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list. Mainland China has now reported an accumulated total of 86,852 coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths.

