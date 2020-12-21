Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand confirms 382 new coronavirus infections

Thailand confirmed 382 new coronavirus infections on Monday, with the majority of cases linked to a seafood centre outbreak in a province near the capital, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:20 IST
Thailand confirms 382 new coronavirus infections

Thailand confirmed 382 new coronavirus infections on Monday, with the majority of cases linked to a seafood centre outbreak in a province near the capital, the health ministry said. The new cases include 360 migrant workers in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand's worst outbreak yet appeared at the weekend.

There were also 14 other cases in six provinces, all but one of which are located close to the capital Bangkok. There were also eight imported cases.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Gonzaga tops No. 3 Iowa; Gobert, Jazz agree to $205M extension and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Top 25 roundup No. 1 Gonzaga tops No. 3 IowaJalen Suggs made 7 of 10 3-point attempts while scoring a career-best 27 points to lead top-ranked Gonzaga to an impressive 99-88 victory over ...

Apple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence

Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its southern India plant. Early findings of a...

Apple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence

Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its southern India plant. Early findings of a...

Kenya: Ruto urges political leaders to not sell their agendas of 'negative ethnicity'

The Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto has asked the secretariat of Building Bridges Initiative BBI to provide public copies of proposed emendations for a credible referendum, according to a report by Capital News.In a prayer gathering...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020