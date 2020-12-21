Left Menu
S.Korea's capital Seoul to ban gatherings of five people or more -mayor

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:44 IST
South Korean capital Seoul and surrounding areas will ban most gatherings of five people or more later this week in an attempt to reduce coronavirus cases over the Christmas and New Year holidays, officials announced on Monday.

South Korea recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday, as a surge in infections strains the health system and prompted police raids on venues suspected of violating social distancing rules.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

