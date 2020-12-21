Left Menu
Development News Edition

French Health Minister: possible that new COVID variant is circulating in France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:15 IST
French Health Minister: possible that new COVID variant is circulating in France
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

French health minister Olivier Veran said on Monday that it was possible a new strain of the COVID virus was circulating in France, although recent tests had not detected it in the country.

"It is entirely possible that the virus is circulating in France," Veran told Europe 1 radio.

The new UK variant of the COVID virus appears to be 70% more transmissible, forcing new lockdown measures in Britain and travel restrictions from its European neighbors.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks weaken as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Monday on worries over China-U.S. tensions, although losses were capped by policy support from Beijing. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 to 26,306.68, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 to 10,401.83. U.S...

Petonic Infotech pips consulting giants like Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, Deloitte and PwC to get mandate for promoting project ‘Hilans’ from Uttarakhand Govt

India, 21 December 2020 Petonic Infotech Pvt Ltd a professionally managed, fast growing Indian consultancy Company, headquartered in New Delhi has pipped consulting giants including Big 4 consulting firms like Ernst Young EY, KPMG, Deloitt...

Much more questionable whether we will do it at all and how: Jenkins on 'Wonder Woman 3' future

With the changing cinema landscape amid the coronavirus pandemic, director Patty Jenkins says it is questionable whether a third film in the Wonder Woman franchise will be made following Warner Bros decision to opt for a theatrical-and-digi...

FOREX-New coronavirus strain hits pound, euro as investors seek dollars

The British pound and the euro fell on Monday as investors sought refuge in the dollar, after a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain shut down much of the United Kingdom and disrupted international freight amid Brexit talks uncertainties.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020