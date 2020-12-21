Left Menu
Public meetings being curbed in S Korean capital

The country averaged about 960 new virus cases each day in the past week, more than 70 per cent of them in the Seoul metropolitan area.Acting Seoul mayor Seo Jung-hyup said Monday the ban will apply to any type of meetings including year-end parties, office dinners, birthday parties and picnics.

Gatherings of more than five people will be banned in South Korea's capital region as an elevated step to suppress what authorities call an ''explosive'' surge in coronavirus infections. The Seoul region is home to half of South Korea's 51 million people and has been at the center of a recent viral resurgence. The country averaged about 960 new virus cases each day in the past week, more than 70 per cent of them in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Acting Seoul mayor Seo Jung-hyup said Monday the ban will apply to any type of meetings including year-end parties, office dinners, birthday parties and picnics. Only weddings and funerals can follow the current rule of not more than 50 people. He says the new restrictions will take effect from Wednesday and last until January 3 in Seoul, Gyeonggi province that surrounds Seoul and Incheon city, just west of Seoul.

Seo says he knows the ban is “harsh” but stresses the current viral spread cannot be slowed without preventing transmissions among relatives and company colleagues. He says Seoul could face a lockdown if the current “explosive” surge isn't contained. Earlier Monday, South Korea has reported 24 more virus-related deaths in the country's highest daily fatalities since the pandemic began. The government added a total of 926 new cases, taking the country's total to 50,591 including 698 deaths.

