Macron: France needs to step up vigilance over COVID situation

Macron: France needs to step up vigilance over COVID situationReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:08 IST
France needs to step up its vigilance regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country, given the emergence of a new strain of the virus in the United Kingdom, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
BFM TV broadcast live images of Macron chairing a government ministerial meeting via an audiovisual conference. Macron is working remotely and self-isolating as he recovers after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
