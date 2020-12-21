Belarus registers Sputnik V vaccine, in first outside Russia - RDIF

Belarus registers Sputnik V vaccine, in first outside Russia - RDIFReuters | Minsk | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:09 IST
The Belarusian health ministry has registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, becoming the first country outside Russia to do so, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.
Belarus, a close ally of Russia, began conducting clinical trials using the vaccine on volunteers on Oct. 1 and also reviewed data received during Russia's Phase III clinical trials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.
