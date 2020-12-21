Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia confirms two cases of new coronavirus strain

The state said 15 people had tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, down from the 30 the previous day, bringing the total number of cases in a new outbreak centred on Sydney's northern beaches to 83. "I'm pleased with what we've seen overnight, but again, it's volatile," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:24 IST
Australia confirms two cases of new coronavirus strain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia confirmed on Monday it has detected two cases of a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain that has forced Britain to reverse plans to ease curbs over Christmas, the first confirmed cases of the strain in the Asia-Pacific region. Australia's most populous state on Sunday reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus in people returning from overseas and in quarantine, and authorities said among them were two cases of the fast-spreading new strain.

However, New South Wales officials stressed that no people infected with the new strain were believed to be circulating in the community. "We've had a couple of UK returned travellers with the particular mutations," NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant told reporters.

Australia, which has since March closed its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents, said it was not considering suspending flights with Britain. "Everyone coming from the UK is going into 14 days of hotel quarantine and they are of no risk as that quarantine works so successfully," Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly told reporters.

Authorities were also hopeful they were getting to grips with a flare-up of the virus in Sydney after New South Wales reported its lowest one-day rise in new infections in three days. The state said 15 people had tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, down from the 30 the previous day, bringing the total number of cases in a new outbreak centred on Sydney's northern beaches to 83.

"I'm pleased with what we've seen overnight, but again, it's volatile," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. The government would provide an update by Wednesday on "what Christmas and the next few days look like" in terms of containment measures, she said.

Other states and territories have moved quickly to close borders to all of Sydney's 5 million residents, throwing Christmas travel plans into disarray. "2020 is not done with us yet," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters.

BORDER BLOCKS NSW imposed a lockdown on Friday in Sydney's northern beaches area, home to more than 250,000 people, after the cluster emerged, centred on two dining and entertainment venues in the seaside suburb of Avalon.

About 90 locations including cafes, gyms, casinos and supermarkets across Sydney were identified as having been visited by infected people. Authorities have urged anyone who visited the venues to immediately get tested and self-isolate, while dozens of domestic flights due to leave Sydney were cancelled.

With travel in chaos, states and territories warned their residents to leave NSW and return quickly if they wanted to avoid mandatory quarantine. Concrete barriers will appear on the border between NSW and Queensland state, with police and military personnel deployed to enforce the rules, the Queensland state government said.

Desperate to contain the spread, NSW has opened dozens of new testing sites, some running 24-hours a day. Health authorities said more than 38,000 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, a record.

The source of the Sydney cluster was not known although Berejiklian said tests showed the virus strain was almost identical to that found in an unidentified woman who arrived on Dec. 1 from the United States. All arrivals have to go into quarantine, which Australia credits as central to its avoiding high coronavirus numbers compared with other developed nations.

Australia has recorded almost 28,200 cases and 908 deaths since the pandemic began. Sydney's outbreak has forced the abandonment of the annual Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race for the first time in 76 years, and other cities are on standby to host a cricket test between Australia and India scheduled to start at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Jan. 7.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Europe's plans to vaccinate against COVID-19

Europes medicines regulator was on Monday assessing the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and a green light would put Europe on course to start inoculations within a week. If clearance is gra...

Indonesia reports 6,848 new COVID-19 cases, 205 deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, December 21 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,848 within one day to 671,778, with the death toll adding by 205 to 20,085, the Health Ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 5,073 more people ...

President Kovind praises KGMU for its leading role in battling Covid-19

Lucknows King Georges Medical University KGMU on Monday came in for the fulsome praise from President Ram Nath Kovind, who said public hospitals like it have played a leading role in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. President ...

SP Jain Global's ELO Technology wins 'Best Tech for Education' Award

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- SP Jain School of Global Managements proprietary online learning technology, Engaged Learning Online ELO, has won the Best Tech for Education Award at the India Digital Enabler Awards I.D.E.A 2020,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020