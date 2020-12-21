Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin lauds AstraZeneca as it signs vaccine tie-up deal with Russia

Dmitriev, head of RDIF, which has financed and promoted Sputnik V, also announced on Monday that Russia believed Sputnik was highly effective against a new strain of the coronavirus found in Europe. He said neighbouring Belarus would begin producing the Russian vaccine in the first quarter of next year and that Kazakhstan had started production.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:42 IST
Putin lauds AstraZeneca as it signs vaccine tie-up deal with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday hailed British drugmaker AstraZeneca's decision to test combining its own experimental COVID-19 vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V shot, as Moscow said the start of clinical trials was imminent.

Putin was speaking by video conference at a virtual event that saw AstraZeneca sign a memorandum of cooperation with Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed Sputnik V, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, and Russian drugmaker R-Pharm. Clinical trials, still under way, have shown Sputnik V has an efficacy rate of over 90%, higher than that of AstraZeneca’s own vaccine and similar to those of U.S. rivals Pfizer and Moderna.

Putin praised Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca's chief executive, who had dialled in by video conference. "I want to single out your pro-active stance to achieve goals that are highly important, not just for your company, but in reality and without excessive bombast or exaggeration, for humanity," said Putin.

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of RDIF, told the event that clinical trials combining the Russian and British vaccines would start soon in three countries. He did not name the countries, but mentioned some of them were in the Middle East and the former Soviet Union.

Dmitriev has previously said Russia believes the combination will boost the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Kate Bingham, chair of Britain’s vaccine task force, said this month the UK would start trials next year using combinations of different kinds of vaccine for the initial and booster vaccinations, in the hope that a “mix-and-match” approach might maximise the immune response.

The cooperation between one of Britain’s most valuable listed companies and the state-backed Russian research institute highlights the pressure to develop an effective shot to fight the pandemic, which has killed over 1.6 million people. In Moscow, the move is seen as a long-awaited vote of confidence by a Western manufacturer in Sputnik V, which Russian authorities say is the target of a foreign-backed smear campaign.

Russia wants to produce the new vaccine jointly if it is proven to be effective. Dmitriev, head of RDIF, which has financed and promoted Sputnik V, also announced on Monday that Russia believed Sputnik was highly effective against a new strain of the coronavirus found in Europe.

He said neighbouring Belarus would begin producing the Russian vaccine in the first quarter of next year and that Kazakhstan had started production. Foreign manufacturing facilities would produce more than 500 million doses of the Russian vaccine next year, said Dmitriev. (Editing by Mark Potter)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP CM, Mayawati condole Motilal Vora's demise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati on Monday condoled the death of Motilal Vora, the former Governor of the state. A veteran Congress leader and staunch Gandhi family loyalist who had a political career span...

EU drug regulator: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be on case by case for pregnant women

The European drug r7egulator said on Monday the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on pregnant women should be done on a case by case basis.European Medicines Agency EMA does...

HC declines to injunct Amazon from writing to regulators on Future-Reliance deal

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Amazon to oppose before regulators a Rs 24,713 crore deal by Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd to sell assets to Reliance Retail but said that the US e-commerce giants attempt to control Future Reta...

Mexican president picks political ally to be education minister

Ruling party politician Delfina Gomez will serve as Mexicos next education minister, replacing Esteban Moctezuma, who has been appointed Mexican ambassador to the United States, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. A former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020