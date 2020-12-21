FACTBOX-COVID-19 skiing restrictions across Europe

European skiers are facing a bleak holiday season as countries shut resorts and impose other restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some states have called for a continent-wide shut-down. Others have resisted and decided to give people some time on the slopes. Below is an overview of the situation in some of the main skiing centers.

AUSTRIA

Austria will let ski lifts open despite the third lockdown being introduced after Christmas. Skiers will have to wear FFP2 particle filtering masks inside lifts. Hotels and restaurants are to remain closed to deter visits by skiers from neighboring countries.

SWITZERLAND

Individual cantons remain responsible for their own ski resorts and open for domestic tourism, the Swiss government said on Dec. 18 as it ordered all restaurants and recreation centers closed for a month.

Ski lifts, trains, gondolas, and other enclosed transport are being limited to two-thirds capacity. The canton of Grisons has introduced a new mass-testing program to identify asymptomatic carriers.

POLAND

Poland will close hotels and ski slopes during a national quarantine from Dec. 28 until Jan. 17.

BULGARIA The government plans to extend its coronavirus restrictions until Jan. 31 with a few exceptions. Under the plan, hotel restaurants will be allowed to reopen as of Jan. 4. This is being seen as an attempt to help ski resorts that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

FRANCE France will let ski resorts reopen on Jan. 7, if the coronavirus situation will allow it.

French authorities said they would make random border checks to deter people from traveling to slopes in Switzerland and Spain. SPAIN

Some ski resorts have reopened, with skiers hitting the slopes of Catalonia after the region bordering France eased coronavirus restrictions that had prevented people from leaving their home municipality.

GERMANY

A nationwide lockdown is in place - including in ski resorts - until at least Jan. 10.

GREECE

All slopes and skiing facilities are closed.

ITALY

All ski resorts are closed under a tough package of restrictions also including bans on midnight mass and travel between regions over the Christmas period.