COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 55 new cases recorded in Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported two more COVID-19-related fatalities on Monday, pushing the death toll to 310 while 55 new cases took the infection count to 19,128, a medical bulletin issued here said. A total of 1,69,489 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,49,492 have tested negative while reports of 135 samples were awaited, as per bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:47 IST
Chandigarh reported two more COVID-19-related fatalities on Monday, pushing the death toll to 310 while 55 new cases took the infection count to 19,128, a medical bulletin issued here said. There are 389 active cases presently, it said.

A total of 101 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 18,429 so far, as per bulletin. A total of 1,69,489 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,49,492 have tested negative while reports of 135 samples were awaited, as per bulletin.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

