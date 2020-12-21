COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 55 new cases recorded in Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported two more COVID-19-related fatalities on Monday, pushing the death toll to 310 while 55 new cases took the infection count to 19,128, a medical bulletin issued here said. There are 389 active cases presently, it said.

A total of 101 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 18,429 so far, as per bulletin. A total of 1,69,489 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,49,492 have tested negative while reports of 135 samples were awaited, as per bulletin.