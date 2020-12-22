Canada's Ontario to go on province-wide lockdown on Dec 26

Ontario is announcing a province-wide lockdown because of a second wave of COVID-19 in Canada's most populous province

The lockdown will be put in place for southern Ontario from Dec. 26 until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9

Ontario has had seven straight days of more than 2,000 cases a day. Modeling shows that could more than double in January. Health officials earlier said a four- to six-week hard lockdown could significantly stop the spread of COVID-19.