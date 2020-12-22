Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's Ontario to go on province-wide lockdown on Dec 26

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 22-12-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:37 IST
Canada's Ontario to go on province-wide lockdown on Dec 26

Ontario is announcing a province-wide lockdown because of a second wave of COVID-19 in Canada's most populous province

The lockdown will be put in place for southern Ontario from Dec. 26 until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9

Ontario has had seven straight days of more than 2,000 cases a day. Modeling shows that could more than double in January. Health officials earlier said a four- to six-week hard lockdown could significantly stop the spread of COVID-19.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Huawei Nova 8 / Nova 8 Pro fully leaked ahead of December 23 launch

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco To Bring Google Cloud Services To Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia, Rwanda send military support to Central Africa Republic to quell election violence

Rwanda and Russia have sent troops and supplies to the Central African Republic to help counter a surge in violence by rebel groups ahead of Sundays election, officials and a security source in Bangui said. Security forces and U.N. peacekee...

U.S. CDC reports 316,844 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 17,790,376 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 197,616 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,584 to 316,844.The CDC report...

Peruvian farm workers resume road blockades after reform bill founders

Workers from agricultural export companies in Peru renewed protests on Monday after Congress failed to reach an agreement to reform the sector and address their complaints over poor pay.Footage from local television showed hundreds of agric...

Tesla shares fall from record high in S&P 500 debut

Shares of Tesla dropped in their SP 500 debut on Monday, pulling back from record-highs as worries over a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in Britain weighed on markets.Teslas stock sank about 4 to 665 at mid-day in its first session i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020