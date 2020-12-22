Left Menu
Scientists assess risk of new coronavirus strain

Moncef Slaoui, the chief science adviser for the U.S. governments COVID-19 vaccine effort, said scientists are still working to confirm whether the virus strain in the United Kingdom spreads more easilyAlthough that could be why it has become more prevalent in the U.K., Slaoui said in a briefing with reporters Monday that another possible explanation is that seeding happened in the shadows before scientists started looking for it.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:55 IST
Although that could be why it has become more prevalent in the U.K., Slaoui said in a briefing with reporters Monday that another possible explanation is that “seeding happened in the shadows” before scientists started looking for it. Animal studies are needed to confirm that the strain spreads more easily. Slaoui said that process takes several weeks

In the meantime, he said there is no evidence the variant causes more severe disease or is more deadly. He also said the expectation is that vaccines would still be effective against the virus strain, but that scientists are working to confirm that.

