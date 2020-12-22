Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMC prepares blueprint for COVID-19 vaccine administration, distribution and storage plan

As India may begin its COVID-19 vaccination drive as early as January 2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared a vaccine administration, distribution and storage plan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:16 IST
BMC prepares blueprint for COVID-19 vaccine administration, distribution and storage plan
Visuals of BMC meeting held on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

As India may begin its COVID-19 vaccination drive as early as January 2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared a vaccine administration, distribution and storage plan. The BMC initially aims to train its staff for vaccination by January 7 and around eight BMC hospitals have started preparations for the same.

"Till now 80 thousand health workers have registered on COVID portal in Mumbai," the BMC informed on Monday. In order to combat the COVID-19 surge, the Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew between 11 pm to 6 am in the state in all municipal corporations from December 22, 2020, to January 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Pune district administration is also gearing up to vaccinate the front-line workers as soon as the vaccine is made available following government guidelines.According to data available with the district collector office, over 1.10 lakh front-line workers including doctors and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have been identified for vaccination in the first round of programme."I have held two different meetings with officials and we are ready with required infrastructure as well as facilities to go for the first round of vaccination as soon as the vaccine is made available'', said Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector of Pune. The district administration has also identified cold storage facilities to store the vaccine in the district. So far 185 ILR (Ice Lined Refrigerator) and 157 deep freezers have been made ready to store the vaccine doses as it requires the minimum temperature to be maintained.

Maharashtra, which is among the worst affected states in the country, has 60,593 active COVID-19 cases, including 3,247 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. As many as 1,789,95,8 people have been cured/discharged/ migrated so far including 6,053 cases. The death toll reached 48,801.

The Central government had earlier indicated that the COVID-19 vaccine in India may get approval by January 2021 and had asked the district administrations across the country to prepare for vaccination.There are six COVID-19 vaccines in different clinical trial stages in India. Besides, three vaccine candidates are in pre-clinical trial stages. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes 'next level' battery technology -sources

Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The iPhone makers au...

Govt invites preliminary bids to sell 63.75 pc stake in Shipping Corp of India

The government on Tuesday invited expressions of interest for strategic disinvestment of its 63.75 per cent stake in Shipping Corp of India along with the transfer of management control. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Managem...

U.S. reinstates Sudan's sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt

The United States on Monday reinstated Sudans sovereign immunity, as the U.S. Congress passed legislation formalizing the move, following the ending of Sudans designation as a state sponsor of terror.However, the legislation includes an exe...

Samsung expands TV Plus video service to 12 countries globally

Samsung has expanded its free Smart TV video service, Samsung TV Plus, to a total of 12 countries and 742 channels worldwide. The service now brings access to over 60 million Samsung Smart TVsThe new additions, Australia and Brazil, join th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020