One more COVID-19 death in Ladakh

One more person died due to coronavirus in Ladakh, while seven fresh cases were reported on Tuesday. The union territory's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,286 and the death toll mounted to 125, officials said.

Fifty-two more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active cases in the region to 309 – 266 in Leh district and 43 in Kargil. The latest death and the new cases were reported from Leh during the past 24 hours, the officials said.

Of the 52 new recoveries, 27 people were discharged in Kargil and 25 in Leh. So far, 8,852 people, which is 95 per cent of the total cases reported, have recovered from COVID-19..