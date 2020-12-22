Left Menu
Development News Edition

Papal Christmas, New Year moved indoors because of coronavirus

The rules will restrict the number of people allowed to attend major papal events inside St. Peter's Basilica, such as Christmas Eve Mass, New Year's Eve vespers, the Jan. 1 World Day of Peace Mass, and the Jan. 6 Mass on the Feast of the Epiphany. The pope's Christmas Eve Mass will start at 7:30 p.m., two hours earlier than usual, to allow the limited number of people who can attend to be home by a 10 p.m. Italian curfew.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:22 IST
Papal Christmas, New Year moved indoors because of coronavirus

Pope Francis will read his Christmas message from inside the Vatican instead of from the outdoor central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica because of new coronavirus restrictions in Italy, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

In addition to the Christmas "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) message, five addresses that were to have been delivered from a window of the Vatican's Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square between Dec. 26 and Jan. 6 also will be moved indoors. The restrictions mean people will not be able to go to St. Peter's Square. Papal events will be live streamed and broadcast on television.

Italians will be placed under a nationwide lockdown for much of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Non-essential shops will be shuttered between Dec. 24-27, Dec. 31-Jan. 3 and Jan. 5-6. On these days, people will be allowed to travel only for work, health or emergency reasons. The rules will restrict the number of people allowed to attend major papal events inside St. Peter's Basilica, such as Christmas Eve Mass, New Year's Eve vespers, the Jan. 1 World Day of Peace Mass, and the Jan. 6 Mass on the Feast of the Epiphany.

The pope's Christmas Eve Mass will start at 7:30 p.m., two hours earlier than usual, to allow the limited number of people who can attend to be home by a 10 p.m. Italian curfew. As a second wave of the pandemic hit Italy, his weekly general audiences were moved back indoors and held virtually without public participation following several months with a limited number of members of the public.

Italy, the first Western country hit by the virus, has seen 69,214 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world. It has also registered some 1.96 million cases to date.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nivea introduces own sales portal

Leading skincare brand Nivea India on Tuesday introduced its sales portal, extending its presence further into the e-commerce segment. The website, which offers skin care and personal care products from Nivea, would serve customers across I...

Rajnath speaks to Japanese counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to his Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo and discussed issues relating to bilateral defence and security cooperation, officials said. Singh also tweeted about his telephonic conversation with N...

Euro zone bond yields retrace early dip, focus on Brexit

Euro zone government bond yields were slightly up on Tuesday, erasing an earlier dip, as the market lacked direction amid concerns about a new strain of the coronavirus and Brexit trade-deal uncertainty. European Commission President Ursula...

Two Salzburg players fail doping tests after Mali game

Two players from Austrian champion Salzburg have failed doping tests after returning from international duty with Mali last month. Midfielder Mohamed Camara and forward Sekou Koita reported being given medication for altitude sickness befor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020