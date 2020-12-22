Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases go past 19 lakh in Maha; 4,112 recover in day

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 19,02,458, the state health department said. The state now has 58,376 active cases, the official said.Mumbai city reported 503 new cases during the day, taking its caseload to 2,87,816 while the fatality count rose by 9 to 11,019.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:37 IST
COVID-19 cases go past 19 lakh in Maha; 4,112 recover in day

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 19,02,458, the state health department said. With 75 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 48,876, an official said.

A total of 4,112 patients were discharged after treatment from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,94,080. The state now has 58,376 active cases, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 503 new cases during the day, taking its caseload to 2,87,816 while the fatality count rose by 9 to 11,019. The state has so far conducted 1,22,12,384 tests.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline over COVID border closures

The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and let people return home for Chris...

U-17 World Cup will help change overall mindset about women's football in India: Bala Devi

National team striker Bala Devi feels the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2022 will help change the overall mindset about womens football in India. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held this year but was first postponed to 2...

Europe's human rights court calls on Turkey to release Demirtas

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Wednesday that Turkey should immediately release prominent Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, and said the justification for his years in prison was cover for limiting pluralism and debate.Th...

DMK urges Guv to act against CM over 'corruption'; Palaniswami refutes charges

DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday submitted a petition to Governor Banwarilal Purohit alleging graft charges against Chief Minister K Palaniswami and seven of his Cabinet colleagues seeking action against them under the Prevention of Corr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020