Maha: Thane officials review COVID-19 vaccination drive plan

The Thane district administration on Tuesday held a meeting to review the groundwork and infrastructure to administer the COVID-19 vaccine as and when it is made available, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:02 IST
The Thane district administration on Tuesday held a meeting to review the groundwork and infrastructure to administer the COVID-19 vaccine as and when it is made available, an official said. The meeting was chaired by Collector Rajesh Narvekar and attended by top officials, including District Health Officer Manish Renge and Civil Surgeon Kailas Pawar.

The presentation by the health department revealed that Thane would have 850 vaccination centres which would cater to 100 people each per day, the official said. The official said 66,447 people have been identified, comprising health workers and frontline staff, who will be administered the vaccine in the initial phases.

The infrastructure for the vaccination drive will comprise 190 ice-lined refrigerators (ILR), 197 deep freezers, 199 cold boxes, 26,530 ice packs and 4,814 carriers, which will be used by 846 personnel who will administer the vaccine and 340 supervisors, he informed..

