PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4888 4740 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 879339 868279 7082------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16657 16379 56------------------------------------------------------------Assam 215510 210962 1020------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 248028 241935 1362------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19184 18508 312------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 269857 250766 3212------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3336 3325 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 618747 599683 10329------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50239 48567 725------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 237247 221602 4248------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 258731 250502 2842------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 52955 47240 877------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 118803 113307 1850------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 113198 110512 1011------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 910241 884205 12016------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 715342 650836 2870------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9286 8852 125------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 233324 218828 3502------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1902458 1794080 48876------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27723 25928 337------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13221 12531 133------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4133 3973 7------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11866 11244 76------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 326915 321956 1843------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37811 36822 629------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 163665 153382 5230------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 300716 286481 2634------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5561 5037 123------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 809014 787611 12012------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 282347 274260 1518------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33188 32572 377------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 87376 79341 1439------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 576832 551917 8224------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 539996 514309 9439------------------------------------------------------------Total 10097734 9660472 146400------------------------------------------------------------Increase by 37425 42631 492 *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Meghalaya, Sikkim and Karnataka as these states' health bulletins are not yet out

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,00,75,116 and the death toll at 1,46,111. The ministry said 96,36,487 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY