13 fatalities take UP's COVID-19 death toll to 8,224; infection tally rises to 5.76 lakh
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,224 on Tuesday with 13 more people succumbing to the disease, while 1,277 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,76,832. During the same period, 1,330 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease. So far, 5,51,917 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease. The state now has 16,691 active cases of COVID-19, the statement said.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:15 IST
