Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's coronavirus deaths rise by 251 -ministry

Turkey also recorded 19,256 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours. Total cases since March, when the first COVID-19 case was identified in Turkey, stood at 2,062,960, the data showed. For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but since Nov. 25 it has reported all cases.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:30 IST
Turkey's coronavirus deaths rise by 251 -ministry

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 251 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 18,602. Turkey also recorded 19,256 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours. Total cases since March, when the first COVID-19 case was identified in Turkey, stood at 2,062,960, the data showed.

For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but since Nov. 25 it has reported all cases. The government has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb the number of daily infections. The highest daily number of new cases was reported on Dec. 8 with 33,198 people. Daily coronavirus-related deaths hit a record high of 254 on Monday.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP officials rescue two wild deer from Haryana's Panchkula

Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP officials on Tuesday rescued two wild deer in the vicinity of National Training Centre for Dogs and Animals NTCDA at Bhanu area in Panchkula district of Haryana.The rescued animals including a Sambar deer wer...

Tableware fit for a Queen goes up for auction

Miniature tableware designed for a royal dolls house at Britains Windsor Castle went up for auction on Tuesday along with a full sized dinner service made for French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. The sale, by the British company that created ...

Maha govt issues SOP for arrivals from Europe, Middle-East, South Africa

The Maharashtra government has come out with a standard operating protocol SOP for dealing with passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa, and the Middle-East amid concerns over the detection of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK. A...

Putin beefs up protections for former Russian presidents

President Vladimir Putin signed laws on Tuesday granting former Russian presidents expanded immunity from prosecution and allowing them to become senators for life in the upper house of parliament once they leave the Kremlin.The new laws fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020