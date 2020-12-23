NIH pauses enrollment of critically ill patients in trials testing blood thinners against COVID-19

Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 03:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday it had paused enrollment of critically ill COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care unit support in its trials testing blood thinners against the respiratory illness. Enrollment continues for moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the agency said.

All trial sites have paused enrollment in this group of most critically ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients, based on deliberations of data review boards consisting of independent experts, the NIH said in a statement. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-activ-trial-blood-thinners-pauses-enrollment-critically-ill-covid-19-patients Increased bleeding is a known complication of full-dose blood thinners and a potential for harm in this group could not be overruled, the agency said.

The NIH in September announced the launch of two of the three late-stage clinical trials to test the effectiveness and safety of different types of blood thinners in treating COVID-19 among adults.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

