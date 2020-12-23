PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 23

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 06:54 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- The U.S. government is targeting Walmart Inc, the country's largest retailer, for billions of dollars in damages relating to the epidemic of opioid addiction. https://on.ft.com/38obNkY - France will reopen its borders with the UK on Wednesday to lorry drivers who test negative for COVID-19, after closing the route for 48 hours to prepare measures against a new strain of the virus in England. https://on.ft.com/2M2Soyz

- UK industry groups warned on Tuesday that imposing a coronavirus testing regime on lorry drivers crossing the English Channel will have a "massive impact" on Britain's supply chains, and will increase the risk of food shortages in supermarkets. https://on.ft.com/34EMR7P (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

