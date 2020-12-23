Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peru reaches 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections

Peru passed 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus infection Tuesday, becoming the fifth nation in Latin America to report that number as the region struggles with the pandemics economic and health effects. About 70 per cent of the labor force works in the informal economy and is hard pressed to stay at home.

PTI | Lima | Updated: 23-12-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 07:55 IST
Peru reaches 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections

Peru passed 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus infection Tuesday, becoming the fifth nation in Latin America to report that number as the region struggles with the pandemic's economic and health effects. Peru, which has a population of 32 million, was quick to declare lockdown measures in March as the pandemic spread in Europe. But in spite of closing its airports for almost six months and ordering most of its residents to stay at home it has struggled to contain the virus.

Officials said they had recorded 1,000,153 cases as of Tuesday evening. More than 37,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Peru. That gives the Andean nation the world's second highest per capita death toll from the pandemic, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

Peru began to reactivate its economy in August after case numbers peaked in late July, but several factors have made it vulnerable. About 70 per cent of the labor force works in the informal economy and is hard pressed to stay at home. Water also is scarce in neighborhoods on the periphery of large cities like Lima, which have become focal points for infection. Many Peruvians lack simple devices that can help them stay at home. According to a recent government study, only 22 per cent of families in working class areas of Peru own a refrigerator. Those who don't must make regular visits to street markets where the virus spreads easily.

As Peru fights the pandemic it has also been rocked by political turmoil. In November President Martin Vizcarra was impeached by congress over bribes that he allegedly took from a construction company while he was a state governor. He was replaced by congressional president Manuel Merino, who lasted less than a week in office as big protests forced him to resign. The new president, Francisco Sagasti, was appointed by congress and has promised to hold elections next year. His government is currently struggling to purchase coronavirus vaccines from international laboratories and recently blamed the Vizcarra administration for not completing a purchase with Pfizer for 9 million vaccine doses.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pune woman repurposes discarded tyres to make footwear, promote environment awareness

A Pune based entrepreneur, Pooja Badamikar, upcycles scrap tyres to make pretty footwear with an aim to promote environmental awareness in a unique way. One billion tyres are discarded annually in the world. I started working with help of l...

UN refugee agency appeals for urgent support to ease Ethiopia's crisis

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, December 23 ANIXinhua The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, together with 30 humanitarian partners, on Tuesday appealed for 156 million US dollars to meet the critical humanitarian needs of Ethiopian refug...

NZ vs Pak: Sodhi, Guptill pick injuries in 3rd T20I

New Zealand Cricket NZC on Wednesday said that spinner Ish Sodhi and Martin Guptill have picked up injuries during the third T20I against Pakistan. Sodhi has a strain to his left hamstring while Guptill suffered a laceration to the pad of h...

Telangana Congress observes 'Satyagraha Deeksha' against TRS govt

Telangana Congress observed a day-long Satyagraha Deeksha alleging the state government of weakening Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies. Speaking to ANI, Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC Chief, Member of Parliament said, Telangana st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020