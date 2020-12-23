India records 23,950 new coronavirus cases

Left Menu
India recorded 23,950 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total cases to 10.1 million, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Less than 300,000 of those 10.1 million cases are currently infected with the coronavirus, the health ministry said. Daily cases have been dipping steadily in India since hitting a peak in September, although the country still has the second-highest infections in the world, after the United States.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 10:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Daily cases have been dipping steadily in India since hitting a peak in September, although the country still has the second-highest infections in the world, after the United States. A total of 146,444 people have died of COVID-19 in the country, with 333 of those deaths coming in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

