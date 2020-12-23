Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 364 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh deaths

With three fresh fatalities, Odishas coronavirus death toll mounted to 1,846, he said, adding that 53 other COVID-19 positive patients have also died due to comorbidities so far.Of the 1,846 fatalities, Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, alone accounted for 315 deaths followed by Ganja 246, Sundergarh 162, Cuttack 138 and Puri 114.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:08 IST
Odisha reports 364 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh deaths
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday mounted to 3,27,279 after 364 more people tested positive for infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,846, a health department official said. The new cases were detected in 25 of the state's 30 districts, with 210 cases reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 154 are local contact cases.

Sundergarh district recorded the highest 64 cases followed by Khurda (42) and Mayurbhanj (26). Five districts - Boudh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal and Deogarh - did not register any new case in the last 24 hours, the official said, adding that 10 districts reported cases in single digit.

The three fresh fatalities were reported from Balasore, Khurda and Sundergarh district, he said. With three fresh fatalities, Odisha's coronavirus death toll mounted to 1,846, he said, adding that 53 other COVID-19 positive patients have also died due to comorbidities so far.

Of the 1,846 fatalities, Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, alone accounted for 315 deaths followed by Ganja (246), Sundergarh (162), Cuttack (138) and Puri (114). Twenty-five other districts reported less than 100 fatalities, he said.

The state now has 3,036 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,22,344 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease. The state has tested over 67 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 34,823 on Tuesday. Odisha's positivity rate now stands at 4.88 per cent, the data released by the health and family welfare department said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark inks pact with Menarini Group to commercialise nasal spray in Europe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its subsidiary has inked a licensing pact with Menarini Group for commercialising its nasal spray Ryaltris across 33 countries in Europe, including the Balkan region. Glenmark Specialty, a Switzerl...

Stranded truckers to roll for France from UK as border reopens

Thousands of angry truck drivers should be able to start leaving Britain for France on Wednesday after Paris lifted a partial blockade designed to stop the spread of a new highly infectious coronavirus variant.Much of the world shut its bor...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Menarini enter into exclusive licensing agreement for commercializing Ryaltris™ nasal spray across numerous markets throughout Europe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty SA, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Menarini Group Menarin...

Rugby-Rugby Australia appoints SANZAAR's Marinos as chief executive

Andy Marinos, who has led regional administrative body SANZAAR for the last five years, was appointed Rugby Australia chief executive on Wednesday. The Zimbabwean-born former Wales international replaces Rob Clarke, who took over on an inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020