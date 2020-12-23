Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ninety-year-old woman first in Switzerland to get COVID-19 shot

Switzerland, which has set aside 400 million Swiss francs ($450 million) to purchase vaccines, has a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech to eventually get 3 million doses, enough to give 1.5 million people two jabs three weeks apart with the booster seen helping boost efficacy above 90%. The nation has ordered 15 million vaccine doses, in all, including from Moderna and AstraZeneca, whose vaccine is still under review.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:57 IST
Ninety-year-old woman first in Switzerland to get COVID-19 shot
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A 90-year-old woman in the canton of Lucerne on Wednesday became the first person in Switzerland to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus, as the Swiss military distributed a first instalment of 107,000 COVID-19 shots around the country. Lucerne and the rural canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden were first among Switzerland's 26 cantons to begin inoculations after regulators approved the vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech on Saturday.

Initial vaccine doses will go to cantons to inoculate vulnerable people, including those aged over 75 and people with medical conditions. "Residents of nursing and care homes will be first to get vaccines," Lucerne said on Wednesday, adding it hopes to have the general population vaccinated by late 2021.

While COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in record time, production lags demand, with shots seen in short supply for months as a second infection wave disrupts normal life. The woman in Lucerne who received the shot lives in a care home. Her name was not released.

Switzerland's decentralised system of government has left it up to its cantons to develop individual plans to vaccinate the nation of 8.6 million people, though the military is helping with logistics. Zurich, the largest by population, expects to start vaccinations on Jan. 4.

Britain began vaccinating citizens early this month, and the United States has also given emergency approval to shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Switzerland, which has set aside 400 million Swiss francs ($450 million) to purchase vaccines, has a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech to eventually get 3 million doses, enough to give 1.5 million people two jabs three weeks apart with the booster seen helping boost efficacy above 90%.

The nation has ordered 15 million vaccine doses, in all, including from Moderna and AstraZeneca, whose vaccine is still under review.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19:Karnataka imposes night curfew from Dec 24 till Jan 1

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said night curfew will be imposed between 11 pm to 5 am from December 24 till January 1 across the state as a precautionary measure in line with the Centres advice, amid concerns over a new COVID-19 var...

EU makes preparations to put in place any UK trade deal from Jan. 1 - sources

European Union member states have started to prepare procedures to put in place a new trade deal with Britain from Jan. 1, if one is agreed, three diplomatic sources in the bloc told Reuters on Wednesday. During a meeting with the EUs execu...

Rugby-London Irish's Boxing Day game at Bath called off due to COVID-19 cases

London Irishs Boxing Day match at Bath has been called off after some of their players tested positive for COVID-19 and others showed symptoms, Premiership Rugby said on Wednesday. The Premiership statement did not reveal the names or numbe...

Zambian police investigate two deaths during opposition protest

Zambian police launched an investigation into the deaths of two people during a protest on Wednesday against the summoning of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema for police questioning. Hichilema, head of the United Party for National Deve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020