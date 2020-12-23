J-K reports 250 new COVID cases, three deaths

Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 250 fresh COVID-19 cases, while three fatalities took place in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,19,053 and the death toll to 1,853, officials said. A total of 1,13,645 patients have recovered so far, they said.Meanwhile, the union territory reported three COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours - one from Jammu and two from the Kashmir region.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 250 fresh COVID-19 cases, while three fatalities took place in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,19,053 and the death toll to 1,853, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 115 were from Kashmir and 135 were from Jammu division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest of 98 cases, followed by 49 in Srinagar district. The number of active cases dropped to 3,555 in the union territory as 338 patients recovered from the infection. A total of 1,13,645 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, the union territory reported three COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours - one from Jammu and two from the Kashmir region. The death toll due to the pandemic has now reached 1,853..

