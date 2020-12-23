Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID: 14 more deaths, 488 new cases in Punjab

So far, 5,243 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin. On Wednesday, Mohali reported the maximum 105 cases followed by 59 in Jalandhar and 48 in Patiala.A total of 582 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,53,964, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:26 IST
COVID: 14 more deaths, 488 new cases in Punjab
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Fourteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 488 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 1,64,145. So far, 5,243 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin. On Wednesday, Mohali reported the maximum 105 cases followed by 59 in Jalandhar and 48 in Patiala.

A total of 582 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,53,964, the bulletin said. Currently, the state has 4,938 active cases, it said. Eight critical patients are on ventilator while 110 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 37,36,616 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Head of election monitoring group gunned down in Afghan capital

A prominent advocate of democracy in Afghanistan who headed an election monitoring organisation was gunned down on Wednesday in a Kabul neighbourhood, drawing widespread condemnation locally and internationally. Yousuf Rasheed, executive di...

Foundation work of Ayodhya temple to start in January

The foundation work of the Ayodhya temple will start in January, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra said on Wednesday. According to the trusts general secretary, Champat Rai, a retaining wall be built below the ground to p...

Amid shivering cold in Delhi, Sikh body donates 700 geysers to protesting farmers

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee DSGMC on Wednesday provided 700 water geysers to the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws at the national capitals borders in the biting cold. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Harya...

BJP accuses C'garh govt of laxness in handling pandemic

The opposition BJP on Wednesday hit out at the ruling Congress government in Chhattisgarh over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tabling a Call Attention Motion in the Assembly, BJP legislators Brijmohan Agrawal and Shivratan Sharma al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020