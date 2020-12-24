Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus strain: BMC to trace all UK returnees of last one month

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said citizens who have come to the city from the UK in the last one month since November-end should take proper care of their health and immediately contact its ward-level war room if they develop symptoms related to COVID-19.The new strain of COVID-19 found in Britain is reported to be spreading rapidly and is said to be highly infectious.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 00:11 IST
Virus strain: BMC to trace all UK returnees of last one month

People who have arrived in Mumbai from the UK in the last one month will be traced by the BMC in view of a new strain of the coronavirus being detected in the European country, a senior civic official said on Wednesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said citizens who have come to the city from the UK in the last one month (since November-end) should take proper care of their health and immediately contact its ward-level 'war room' if they develop symptoms related to COVID-19.

The new strain of COVID-19 found in Britain is reported to be spreading rapidly and is said to be highly infectious. Amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain, the central and Maharashtra governments have come out with a new set of SOPs for people arriving from the UK, West Asia and some other countries.

The BMC is going to contact each and every passenger who has arrived in Mumbai from the UK in the last one month, the official said. ''We haven't yet received the list of the passengers and their contact details from the airport. We are hoping to get it tomorrow (Thursday).

''Once received, we will contact each and every passenger,'' Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, told PTI. In a release, the BMC suggested that such passengers should get themselves medically checked by their family doctors or at the nearest BMC dispensary or hospital.

They should get their COVID-19 test done to clear any doubt and also follow protocols like proper use of face masks, regular hand hygiene and maintaining social distance, the civic body said. ''Do not panic, and if you develop any COVID-19-related symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath quickly approach the corporation's ward-level 'war room' and follow its health instructions,'' the BMC said in its appeal to the UK returned passengers.

According to civic officials, nearly 1,700 passengers have arrived in Mumbai from the UK and other parts of the world since Monday midnight..

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

Amazon to open two new operations facilities in Texas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq: Trump pardons for Baghdad Blackwater guards ‘contributes to impunity’ says UN rights office

OHCHR spokesperson Marta Hurtado, said in a statement on Wednesday that pardoning the four employees of private military company Blackwater, for their part in the killings that took place when they and other guards opened fire in Nisoor S...

Mexico to start COVID vaccinations as virus stretches hospitals

Mexico said it will begin inoculating health workers against COVID-19 on Thursday with the arrival of the first vaccines, as the government battles a sharp surge in infections that has pushed hospitals to their limits. President Andres Manu...

UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha

A 34-year-old United Kingdom returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalised in the state capital, officials said on Wednesday. The man returned to the state on December 18 amid concerns over the detection of a mutated and more i...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shrug off Trump's stimulus threat; pound jumps on Brexit trade deal hopes

Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors waved away a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump not to sign a pandemic relief bill, while the British pound soared on rising expectations of a Brexit trade deal. In a video posted on Twitter, Trump s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020